Indiana Sports Hall of Fame hosting annual induction banquet in Evansville
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame is hosting its “A Sports Night To Remember” banquet on Friday.
The banquet will be held at the Old National Events Plaza at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Hall of Fame Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 are set to be honored in an induction ceremony. This is the first in-person ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WFIE’s Mike Blake will be the MC for Friday night’s banquet. He was the lone media representative to be honored in the Class of 2020.
The full list of guest speakers for Friday night is shown below:
- Mark Clayton – Former Miami Dolphin
- Eva D. Jones-Young – Former 3-time world boxing champion, 12-time world karate champ
- Tommy John – Former MLB pitcher (Dodgers, Yankees), future Cooperstown Hall of Famer
- Bobby Plump – Indiana basketball legend, played for 1954 Milan Indians (movie “Hoosiers” based off this team’s state championship run)
- Keith Smart – Former IU and NBA player, hit game-winning shot in 1987 NCAA championship game
- Carl Nicks – Former Indiana State player and NBA first-round pick, member of Sycamores team that appeared 1979 NCAA title game
- Angelo Pizzo – writer and producer of “Hoosiers” and “Rudy”
- Andy Benes – Former MLB Pitcher (Cardinals, Padres, Mariners)
- Del Harris – Former NBA Coach (Lakers, Bucks), coached Kobe Bryant during his rookie year
- Kent Benson – IU basketball legend, member of 1976 NCAA championship team, number one pick in 1977 NBA Draft
- Kyle Macy – Former UK and NBA player, 1975 Indiana Mr. Basketball
