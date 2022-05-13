Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Thanks to a tip, authorities say they made an arrest in connection to last month’s shooting on Franklin Street. The man is facing several charges including attempted murder.

A wanted woman in connection with a Newburgh death investigation is now arrested. This comes after being on the run for months.

We could get an update on last night’s plane crash in Owensboro. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

Summer is almost here and that means the Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party is Back! You’ll get to see your traditional Bar-B-Q Festival favorites again.

