Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 5/13
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Thanks to a tip, authorities say they made an arrest in connection to last month’s shooting on Franklin Street. The man is facing several charges including attempted murder.

A wanted woman in connection with a Newburgh death investigation is now arrested. This comes after being on the run for months.

We could get an update on last night’s plane crash in Owensboro. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital.

Summer is almost here and that means the Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party is Back! You’ll get to see your traditional Bar-B-Q Festival favorites again.

[Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Jaivontae Armstrong.
Affidavit: 20-yr-old facing child molestation charge after Holly House interview

Latest News

Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center
Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center
Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center
Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center
Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend.
Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend
Ivy Tech commencement happening Friday night.
Ivy Tech commencement happening Friday night
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville