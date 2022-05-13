Birthday Club
Former U.S. Attorney: Jail protocols will change nationwide after Alabama escape
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Alabama capital murder suspect Casey White is back in jail after 11 days on the RUN.

Authorities say Vicky White escorted Casey White out of jail for an appointment that never existed.

Former U.S. attorney Jay Town believes jail protocols will change nationwide after this high-profile escape.

“Every sheriff, anybody who is running a jail right now, should be looking at their internal procedures, their vetting procedures just to make sure and be doubly sure that those in charge of inmates are the right people for the job,” Town said.

Seeing as Vicky White was the “assistant director of corrections” — Town believes “integrity checks” should happen at least once a year with jail employees.

“It’s just a process that you get used to, and it’s necessary and it assures those that you’re worthy of that clearance and responsibility,” Town said.

Investigators say before the two escaped, Vicky White spoke with Casey White on the phone.

Town says it’s a possibility the pair had this in the works for a long time.

“I really believe that we’re going to learn that this escape had been planned, not just for a few weeks, but perhaps for a few years,” said Town. “There’s a reason why Casey White wanted to plead guilty to a cold case capital murder and be transported up to Lauderdale County.”

Casey had already been sentenced to 75 years for his capital murder charge, and now he’s been formally charged with escape in the first degree.

Prosecutors say more charges could follow.

