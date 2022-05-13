First Haitian Church of Evansville expanding to Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with First Haitian Church of Evansville say they are expanding to Henderson, Kentucky.

The pastor of the church says they will have their first service this Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They say it will be in Calvary Missionary Baptist Church’s building on Green River Road in Henderson.

Church leaders there tell us they are a part of Green Valley Baptist Association and are now able to officer their building to other churches, like the First Haitian Church.

The Evansville location on South Elliot Street has been offering services in the Haitian Creole language for more than five years. Their services are from 9 a.m. to noon.

Their pastor says he’ll handle services at both locations for now.

He says he’s hopefully expecting about 40 people at Sunday’s service in Henderson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.