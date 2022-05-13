Evansville set to participate in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is set to return this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This Saturday marks the 30 anniversary of the event.

Organizers say the event is conducted national and is the country’s largest one-day food drive.

Tri-State Food Bank officials say residents can leave their donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the mail goes out this Saturday.

Letter carriers will collect the food items as they go about their mail routes.

The donated items will be distributed by Tri-State Food Bank to local food banks, pantries, shelters and other feeding programs.

Officials say over its 30-year history, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food nationwide.

In Evansville alone, they say over two million pounds of food have been collected since 1983.

