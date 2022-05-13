Dispatch: EPD respond to shots fired call on Monroe Ave.
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a report of shots fired on Thursday night.
Dispatch tells 14 News this happened on the 800 block of Monroe Avenue.
They say the call originally came in around 9:56 p.m.
Officials say the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department responded to the scene.
We will update this story once more information is available.
