Dispatch: EPD respond to shots fired call on Monroe Ave.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Monroe Avenue on Thursday night.(None)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a report of shots fired on Thursday night.

Dispatch tells 14 News this happened on the 800 block of Monroe Avenue.

They say the call originally came in around 9:56 p.m.

Officials say the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

