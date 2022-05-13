Dispatch: EPD respond to shots fired call on Monroe Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a report of shots fired on Thursday night.

Dispatch tells 14 News this happened on the 800 block of Monroe Avenue.

They say the call originally came in around 9:56 p.m.

Officials say the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

