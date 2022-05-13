Birthday Club
Police: 1 injured after plane experiences landing gear malfunction in Owensboro

Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a report of a plane crash at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a report of a plane crash in Owensboro on Thursday night.

The Owensboro Police Department says a single-engine plane had a landing gear malfunction.

OPD officials tell 14 News that one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, but everybody else on the plane wasn’t hurt.

Police say the airport fire department tended to injuries on scene, and there were no other complications with the plane.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

