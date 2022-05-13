Dispatch: Crash on I-64, 2 reported injuries

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirmed a crash has been reported on I-64.

They say the crash happened in Warrick County just a few miles past Lynnville. That call came in just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Dispatch says two people were injured in the accident.

This is an ongoing incident, and we will update this story once we learn more.

