Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the scene for a while after the incident to “make sure his new friend was all good.”(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A deputy in Louisiana is being credited with saving a young child who managed to lock himself in a hot car Friday.

Deputy First Class D’wanya Black with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the call and assisted the boy’s parents in rescuing him from the car before he became overheated.

The sheriff’s office said Black then remained on the scene for a while after the incident to “make sure his new friend was all good.”

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Black holding little Theo, the child he saved.

“We know things can happen in the blink of an eye, which is why we are grateful to have deputies like DFC Black,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Black was also recently awarded the Beyond the Badge Award after helping a stranded 19-year-old rent a room for two nights, giving her time to make arrangements to get back home to California.

“Thank you for your dedication DFC Black,” the sheriff’s office said. “Keep up the great work.”

Ascension Parish is located about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport.
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Jaivontae Armstrong.
Affidavit: 20-yr-old facing child molestation charge after Holly House interview

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
HHS launches website to help families find baby formula
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
New York AG lawyer: Evidence could support action against Trump
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
Oreo Pride Month cookie