DCPS approves pay increase for all employees next school year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Teachers at Daviess County Public Schools are getting a raise.

The DCPS Board of Education passed a 3% raise for all employees starting next school year.

According to a press release, those raises are in addition to the annual increases based on years of experience.

In a message sent to DCPS staff members, Superintendent Matt Robbins says this increase is to reflect their appreciation of the entire staff’s outstanding dedication to the important work they do on behalf of their students.

Superintendent Robbins also says a market adjustment will be made for instructional assistants, bus monitors, nurses and secretaries for the fiscal year 2023.

They say this increase of 3% represents the largest one-year salary increase for DCPS staff in 15 years.

