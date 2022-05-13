Birthday Club
Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver had to be cut from their car after a wreck on Old Hartford Road in Daviess County.

It happened Thursday afternoon near Newbolt Road.

Officials say the car hit a power pole. That road was closed while Kenergy crews replaced it.

Fire officials say crews were able to get the patient safely out of the car.

What happened is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

