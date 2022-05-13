Birthday Club
Blood drive held in support of Reitz student battling Lymphoma

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A blood drive was held for a Reitz High School student who’s battling a life-threatening disease.

15-year-old Evan Meyer was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma back in 2020.

After several treatments, his family says they started doing blood drives to support patients like Evan who need a consistent blood supply.

His mom, Wendy, says she’s overwhelmed by how the Reitz community has rallied around her son.

“Our community, Reitz Nation, the west side is the best side! They have stood with Evan, and we are so grateful,” Wendy says. “We cannot express how grateful we are.”

If you missed this blood drive, there is another one set for Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

That will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

They say walk-ins are welcome, but for those who would like to schedule an appointment, you can visit their website at Redcrossblood.org. Type in an Evansville zip code and select ‘Evan’s Journey @ St. Paul’s UCC - German Township’.

