Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who was wanted in connection to a Newburgh death investigation has been arrested.

An affidavit shows 41-year-old Cassandra Head was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Evansville after she was spotted in the area of Columbia and Fulton.

Newburgh Police say they’ve been looking for her for since February on a felony theft warrant.

They say back in November, Head was at an apartment when a man died of natural causes.

Police say instead of reporting the death, she stole items, including the man’s credit card, then took off.

For now, Head remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a syringe possession charge.

She’ll then go to Warrick County on the theft warrant.

Police say she also has warrants in Owensboro.

