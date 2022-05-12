Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville

Cassandra Head
Cassandra Head(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who was wanted in connection to a Newburgh death investigation has been arrested.

An affidavit shows 41-year-old Cassandra Head was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Evansville after she was spotted in the area of Columbia and Fulton.

Newburgh Police say they’ve been looking for her for since February on a felony theft warrant.

They say back in November, Head was at an apartment when a man died of natural causes.

Police say instead of reporting the death, she stole items, including the man’s credit card, then took off.

For now, Head remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a syringe possession charge.

She’ll then go to Warrick County on the theft warrant.

Police say she also has warrants in Owensboro.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Detective Darren Richardson located the pair of fugitives while driving home from work.
EPD detective speaks about locating Casey White and Vicky White at motel
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

Legion Park in Kentucky.
Solar bench unveiled at Owensboro’s Legion Park
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting