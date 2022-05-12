Warm and less humid

Birthday Club
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged to near record highs again on Thursday, but humidity levels were much lower than Wednesday.   The record high for Thursday is 90, set back in 1902.  Clear skies Thursday night with lows in the lower 60s.   Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s with low humidity.   Southerly winds will interact with an approaching cold front over the weekend.   A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.   Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s both days.  The threat for scattered showers hangs around for the start of next week with a daily chance of rain.  Highs Monday-Thursday will be in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

