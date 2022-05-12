Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives

VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives
VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video from Monday’s chase and crash involving two Alabama fugitives.

[PREVIOUS: Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released]

The video shows capital murder suspect and escapee Casey White being taken into custody moments after the car crashed.

This happened off of U.S. 41 near State Road 57 on Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office released the footage along with more photos of the crash.

You can watch the body cam footage below (Warning - the video contains explicit language and some may find the audio disturbing):

VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
According to GasBuddy, the national and Indiana average prices set a new record high on Tuesday.
Gas prices on the rise across Tri-State
English learning students awarded with new bicycles in Owensboro
English learning students awarded with new bicycles in Owensboro
Daviess Co. deputies participate in torch run for Special Olympics
Daviess Co. deputies participate in torch run for Special Olympics