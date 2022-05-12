EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video from Monday’s chase and crash involving two Alabama fugitives.

The video shows capital murder suspect and escapee Casey White being taken into custody moments after the car crashed.

This happened off of U.S. 41 near State Road 57 on Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office released the footage along with more photos of the crash.

You can watch the body cam footage below (Warning - the video contains explicit language and some may find the audio disturbing):

VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives

