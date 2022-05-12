Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/12
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning more about what happened inside the getaway car driven by the Alabama fugitives. New audio reveals what Vicky White was saying to Casey White moments before her death.

Casey White is back behind bars in Alabama. He made a court appearance Wednesday, where he’s facing a new charge.

A jury found a man “guilty, but mentally ill” in the death of another man in Evansville. The body was found on North Main Street in late August 2020.

The 2022 season at Holiday World kicks off this weekend.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

