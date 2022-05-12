Tell City football promotes offensive coordinator Malin Webb to head coach

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City High School has named Malin Webb as its new varsity head football coach.

The coaching hire was approved at the Tell City-Troy Township Schools Board Meeting on Tuesday.

Webb, the brother of former Tell City coach Mac Webb who stepped down in February, originally joined the Marksmen as a member of the coaching staff in 2018.

One year later, Webb took on the duties as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Marksmen finished the 2021 season with a 5-5 record, ultimately falling to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A sectional.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.