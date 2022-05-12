Birthday Club
Tell City football promotes offensive coordinator Malin Webb to head coach

Tell City High School named Malin Webb as its new varsity head football coach on Tuesday.
Tell City High School named Malin Webb as its new varsity head football coach on Tuesday.(Facebook)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City High School has named Malin Webb as its new varsity head football coach.

The coaching hire was approved at the Tell City-Troy Township Schools Board Meeting on Tuesday.

Webb, the brother of former Tell City coach Mac Webb who stepped down in February, originally joined the Marksmen as a member of the coaching staff in 2018.

One year later, Webb took on the duties as the team’s offensive coordinator.

The Marksmen finished the 2021 season with a 5-5 record, ultimately falling to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A sectional.

