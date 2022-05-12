Still Warm, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temps raced to 91-degrees on Wednesday supplanting a record (88-degrees) that dates to 2018. Sunny skies, and unseasonably warm as high temps reach the upper 80s. The record high is 90-degrees set in 1902. The summer-like pattern will remain in the forecast through Friday before temps drop a bit over the weekend. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and warm as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and breezy with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There is a small threat for severe thunderstorms through Saturday night. Mild southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-80s.

