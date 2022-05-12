Solar bench unveiled at Owensboro’s Legion Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department unveiled a solar bench at Legion Park Thursday.

The bench can be used to charge smart devices, cell phones and tablets.

They say it features 2 dual 3.0 rapid-charge ports and is capable of charging five devices at once.

We’re told this is the first solar bench of its kind in Owensboro.

