Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a Franklin Street shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

As we reported, it happened on April 29 around 2:30 in the morning in the parking lot next to Franklin Street Tavern.

Officers say it may have started as an altercation before the man was shot in the torso.

They say the victim was loaded up in a car and taken to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s heart stopped beating twice while being treated.

Evansville police received a tip on May 9 about the possible identity of the shooter.

Officers say they were told the suspect was 41-year-old Clifton Carter after a witness saw a video of the incident.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday night.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder aggravated battery and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Carter’s bond is set at $500,000.

