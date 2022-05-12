Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Perry Co. man facing several sex offenses

Perry Co. man facing several sex offenses
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Perry County man is accused of sex offenses.

Tell City Police say 41-year-old Ernesto Lopez-Morales was arrested Wednesday for two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of criminal confinement.

Perry Co. man facing several sex offenses
Perry Co. man facing several sex offenses

Detectives say he knew the victims. He was not randomly targeting his assaults.

Police say more charges are possible.

If you have any information on this situation, contact Tell City Police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Holiday World opens this weekend
Holiday World opens this weekend
Holiday World opens this weekend
Holiday World opens this weekend
Owensboro Transit to unveil new electric bus
Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election