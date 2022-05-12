TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Perry County man is accused of sex offenses.

Tell City Police say 41-year-old Ernesto Lopez-Morales was arrested Wednesday for two counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of criminal confinement.

Perry Co. man facing several sex offenses

Detectives say he knew the victims. He was not randomly targeting his assaults.

Police say more charges are possible.

If you have any information on this situation, contact Tell City Police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.