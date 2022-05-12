Birthday Club
Owensboro Transit to unveil new electric bus

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Transit System will unveil a new way to get around town.

Officials will show off a new electric bus at the Convention Center.

That event starts at 2.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

Owensboro Transit officials say they’ll be watching the bus to make sure it meets the needs of customers but also reduce emissions in the process.

