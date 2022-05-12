Birthday Club
Owensboro elementary students eat bugs for end of school year tradition

By Declan Loftus
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s nearly the end of the academic year for many students, and that means bringing back a yearly tradition at one Owensboro school.

Students and staff at Meadow Lands Elementary School stepped out of their comfort zones and ate bugs. On the menu were chocolate-covered crickets, as well as live crickets and mealworms.

14 News spoke with three students who say they were nervous thinking about the bugs, but were not grossed out afterward.

“A lot of my friends were saying they were ready to do this, and when they got up there, I just saw their faces go blank,” Allie Kahle, a student at Meadow Lands Elementary School said.

“The chocolate one was fine. When I got to the actual bug, it was very soft,” Avery Sorc, another student said. “But when I ate the live one, it jumped out of my mouth.”

“I’d say that you should probably just try it to see how you like it because it could be something that you might consider in the future,” Jocelyn Weaver, another student said.

School leaders say this end-of-year event has now been a tradition for about 10 years. They say it’s also a great chance for students to learn more about different types of bugs.

