May 12 is Ohio River Day in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring May 12 as Ohio River Day.

He says its to honor the 981 river miles that run through or border Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia and provide drinking water for more than five million people.

To celebrate, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) teamed up for an Ohio River Sweep event in Evansville.

The Ohio River Sweep is a volunteer cleanup that extends the entire length of the Ohio River and encourages volunteers from the six states that border the Ohio River to remove litter at multiple locations along the river and its tributaries.

In 2021, there were 150 mini-sweeps hosted in five states and 50,000 pounds of litter were collected.

