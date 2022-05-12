Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

May 12 is Ohio River Day in Indiana

Ohio River Sweep event in 2021
Ohio River Sweep event in 2021
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation declaring May 12 as Ohio River Day.

He says its to honor the 981 river miles that run through or border Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia and provide drinking water for more than five million people.

To celebrate, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) teamed up for an Ohio River Sweep event in Evansville. 

The Ohio River Sweep is a volunteer cleanup that extends the entire length of the Ohio River and encourages volunteers from the six states that border the Ohio River to remove litter at multiple locations along the river and its tributaries.

In 2021, there were 150 mini-sweeps hosted in five states and 50,000 pounds of litter were collected. 

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Detective Darren Richardson located the pair of fugitives while driving home from work.
EPD detective speaks about locating Casey White and Vicky White at motel
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

Owensboro elementary students eat bugs for end of school year tradition
Owensboro elementary students eat bugs for end of school year tradition
Owensboro elementary students eat bugs for end of school year tradition
Owensboro elementary students eat bugs for end of school year tradition
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
INDOT says warmer months bring road construction season to Tri-State
INDOT says warmer months bring road construction season to Tri-State