INDOT says warmer months bring road construction season to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say as the temperature heats up, drivers approach the main season for road construction.

They say several of the current road projects are making progress, but more can be expected.

“The opportune time for all of our projects really is when it’s warm enough where everybody can get outside and work, but not so hot where you have concerns about heatstroke and things like that,” said Jason Tiller with INDOT.

Tiller says starting next week repaving will take place on State Road 62, closing one lane on each side. Drivers can also expect nearly 90 different curb ramp replacements and sidewalks in Chandler.

While the road work might add extra time to people’s daily commutes, Tiller says construction is a sign of progress.

“There’s a lot of really good road work going on so we can preserve the infrastructure that we have and get ready for any growth that we may have as well,” said Tiller.

He says one of the biggest ongoing projects in Evansville is the replacement of the bridge on US-41 over Pigeon Creek.

With the freezing temps behind us, that project is on track to be finished by the end of the summer.

“We really are in the thick of construction season right now,” said Tiller. “As I like to call it, the state flower of Indiana is in full bloom, those orange barrels, you see them just about everywhere. So if I could leave you with one piece of advice, be patient. Understand that road work means progress.”

Tiller also says he wants to remind drivers to keep themselves and workers safe by following the suggested speed limits in construction zones and staying free from all distractions.

He suggests if you want to stay updated on construction projects that might impact your commute, INDOT officials post updates on both their website and social media.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.