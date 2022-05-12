Birthday Club
Holiday World opens this weekend
By Jessica Costello
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 season at Holiday World kicks off this weekend.

It opens on May 14. Guests should visit HolidayWorld.com/Hours for the full operating calendar.

Season Passes and Any Day tickets are available at HolidayWorld.com.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are still hiring seasonal Team Members aged 14 and up for the 2022 Season.

If interested, you can apply here.

