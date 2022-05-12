Gas prices on the rise across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gas prices remain high in the Tri-State area.

According to GasBuddy, the national and Indiana average prices set a new record high on Tuesday.

The previous record for Evansville was set in late March.

Many people expected they wouldn’t see that again as the prices lowered throughout April, but as of Wednesday, AAA says prices are mere cents away from a new record.

Over the past week, there was a jump of about 26 cents in the average price.

Representatives from AAA say that’s likely to continue rising at least over the next couple of weeks.

They say inflation is one factor, but the hikes have been caused by instability in global oil markets, thanks to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Nick Chabarria, who’s a public affairs specialist with AAA, says people should expect to see this trend continue for months to come.

“If you need to get gas, you’ll probably save a few dollars by filling up sooner rather than later, as we’re expecting prices to continue their upward trend at least over the next week,” Chabarria said.

