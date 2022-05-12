Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Forest Park names Drew Messmer as boys basketball coach

Forest Park High School announced Drew Messmer as the new head coach of the Rangers’ boys...
Forest Park High School announced Drew Messmer as the new head coach of the Rangers’ boys basketball program on Wednesday.(Forest Park High School)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park High School graduate Drew Messmer was announced as the new head coach of the Rangers’ boys basketball program on Wednesday.

Messmer’s hiring was made official during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

In his previous stops, Messmer worked as an assistant coach at Heritage Hills and Southridge. He also has coaching experience on the college level as an assistant at Anderson University and Midway University.

Messmer graduated from Forest Park in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Tell City High School named Malin Webb as its new varsity head football coach on Tuesday.
Tell City football promotes offensive coordinator Malin Webb to head coach
H.S. Softball Highlights: Bosse vs. Reitz
H.S. Softball Highlights: Bosse vs. Reitz
H.S. Softball Highlights: Bosse vs. Reitz
H.S. Softball Highlights: Bosse vs. Reitz
H.S. Track Highlights: Boys SIAC Meet at Central Stadium
H.S. Track Highlights: Boys SIAC Meet at Central Stadium