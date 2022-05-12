Forest Park names Drew Messmer as boys basketball coach

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park High School graduate Drew Messmer was announced as the new head coach of the Rangers’ boys basketball program on Wednesday.

Messmer’s hiring was made official during Wednesday’s school board meeting.

In his previous stops, Messmer worked as an assistant coach at Heritage Hills and Southridge. He also has coaching experience on the college level as an assistant at Anderson University and Midway University.

Messmer graduated from Forest Park in 2013.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.