Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Fiber internet coming to Boonville

(N/A)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AT&T says high-speed fiber internet is coming to more than four thousands households and businesses in the Boonville area.

Officials say it’s a $4.4 million project to help “bridge the digital divide” for those who still don’t have reliable internet.

“It’s important that the residents of Boonville have the connectivity they deserve,” said Mayor Charlie Wyatt, City of Boonville. “Building a super-fast, reliable fiber network will give them instant access to online educational, healthcare and business resources.”

The work should be complete in about 18 months after the city and AT&T sign the last contract.

AT&T officials say they are also working with Vanderburgh County to bring fiber to unincorporated parts of the county later this year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Detective Darren Richardson located the pair of fugitives while driving home from work.
EPD detective speaks about locating Casey White and Vicky White at motel
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky...
Evansville motel owner: “They were not official guests here,” reacting to Casey and Vicky White’s stay

Latest News

Legion Park in Kentucky.
Solar bench unveiled at Owensboro’s Legion Park
Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election
Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana
Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana
Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness