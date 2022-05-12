Fiber internet coming to Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AT&T says high-speed fiber internet is coming to more than four thousands households and businesses in the Boonville area.

Officials say it’s a $4.4 million project to help “bridge the digital divide” for those who still don’t have reliable internet.

“It’s important that the residents of Boonville have the connectivity they deserve,” said Mayor Charlie Wyatt, City of Boonville. “Building a super-fast, reliable fiber network will give them instant access to online educational, healthcare and business resources.”

The work should be complete in about 18 months after the city and AT&T sign the last contract.

AT&T officials say they are also working with Vanderburgh County to bring fiber to unincorporated parts of the county later this year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.