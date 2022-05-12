Evansville man found ‘guilty but mentally ill’ in murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A jury found an Evansville man guilty in the murder of another man on Wednesday evening.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Nail was found guilty but mentally ill in the murder of Burk Jones in August of 2020.

Nail was also found guilty but mentally ill of robbery.

In August 2020, authorities say police responded to reports of a person, later identified as Jones, lying dead in an alleyway in the 300 block of Main Street.

Coroner Steve Lockyear says the autopsy showed Jones suffered from multiple blunt force trauma.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.