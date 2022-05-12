Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is booked in jail after police say a doctor recognized his child had been a victim of ongoing abuse.

Three weeks after the child was born, officers say he was taken to the hospital because he was not breathing.

Hospital officials determined the child suffered permanent brain damage.

They say he has been on a feeding tube ever since and requires constant care.

The child’s mother, Alizay Hunt, was charged with battery and neglect in this case.

The baby was sent home with his father, 48-year-old Tremain Cabell.

The child has been in Cabell’s custody since July 2021. Since that time, detectives say the Department of Child Services has been called several times about injuries to the child.

According to an affidavit, DCS has been called on the following dates for injuries to the child.

December 10, 2021 - DCS received a report about the child having several bruises on the arms, abdomen and neck.

February 5, 2022 - A report was made regarding a healing fracture to the boy’s arm.

March 18, 2022 - DCS received reports of unusual bruising on the child’s chest and arms. Also, during this month, DCS officials say the boy suffered a broken leg.

March 29, 2022 - Another report was made regarding more bruising on the victim.

April 14, 2022 - The child was taken to the hospital, where health officials noticed a large knot on his head. Officials say it was diagnosed as a subdural hematoma, which is a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain.

During each report, officials say Cabell had different stories about how the victim was injured.

The boy was set to have two sleep studies. One was set for July 2021 at Riley and the other in January 2022 at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

According to the affidavit, Cabell became hostile to staff on each occasion and the studies were canceled.

A pediatric doctor and child abuse specialist with Peyton Manning’s Children’s Hospital that serves on a team of doctors who consults DCS when a child has unexplained injuries looked at the boy’s case.

Officials say the doctor believed the child was a victim of ongoing abuse, saying the boy’s injuries were getting worst. The doctor even said the most recent injury could have been fatal.

Cabell was arrested and charged with neglect and domestic battery.

His bond is set at $300,000.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.