Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

English learning students awarded with new bicycles in Owensboro

English learning students awarded with new bicycles in Owensboro
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro students now have a new method of transportation.

English learning students were given new bicycles from “Bicycle Owensboro.”

Students that were given bikes are refugees or new to the United States. Each student was given locks, helmets, as well as safety tips.

Kelsey Kimmell, who teaches the class at Owensboro High School, says the goal of giving the students is to teach them independence.

“All of these students that got bikes don’t have bikes, some of them do have bikes in their house,” Kimmell said. “They have people who live with them, so they can’t be shared with all of them. I think it’s very important that these students can be able to go to where they have to go to the store, some of them have jobs and go around the town”.

Each student will take their bikes home starting Wednesday

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
Henderson Co. Jail staff reacts to Casey White’s escape
According to GasBuddy, the national and Indiana average prices set a new record high on Tuesday.
Gas prices on the rise across Tri-State
VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives
VCSO releases bodycam footage showing crash aftermath involving Alabama fugitives
Daviess Co. deputies participate in torch run for Special Olympics
Daviess Co. deputies participate in torch run for Special Olympics