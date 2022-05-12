English learning students awarded with new bicycles in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro students now have a new method of transportation.

English learning students were given new bicycles from “Bicycle Owensboro.”

Students that were given bikes are refugees or new to the United States. Each student was given locks, helmets, as well as safety tips.

Kelsey Kimmell, who teaches the class at Owensboro High School, says the goal of giving the students is to teach them independence.

“All of these students that got bikes don’t have bikes, some of them do have bikes in their house,” Kimmell said. “They have people who live with them, so they can’t be shared with all of them. I think it’s very important that these students can be able to go to where they have to go to the store, some of them have jobs and go around the town”.

Each student will take their bikes home starting Wednesday

