Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - It’s getting closer to Primary Day in the Commonwealth.

Early voting kicks off in Kentucky Thursday.

It lasts three days.

In Owensboro, there are three locations to put your vote in early. Those are the Sportscenter, Owensboro Christian Church and Life Community Church.

[More early voting, primary voting locations in Daviess Co.]

Kentucky’s Primary Day is this coming Tuesday, May 17.

In Daviess County, there will be 14 locations for you to vote. We know the sheriff’s race is going on there.

In Henderson, Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center is where you’ll vote early for the same three days.

That’s from 8 to 4 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There will be about six locations to cast votes on Primary Day.

[More early voting, primary voting locations in Henderson Co.]

