Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana.

It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify.

People can apply until Monday at 4 p.m.

Click here for a link to the online application.

As previously reported, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting two upcoming “Access to Service Fairs” to help CenterPoint and Evansville Water customers speak with representatives about their accounts.

These events will be on May 18 and May 25.

