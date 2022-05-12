Affidavit: 20-yr-old facing child molestation charge after Holly House interview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after a victim was interviewed at Holly’s House about a sexual assault.

The victim told investigators that 20-year-old Jaivontae Armstrong had been touching her in inappropriate places for a few years.

According to an affidavit, the victim said the most recent incident happened on Tuesday.

The victim told authorities that Armstrong forced himself on the victim.

Officers with Evansville police say the victim went to the hospital for a sexual assault kit and examination.

Once medical staff reported what they found, officers arrested Armstrong.

He is facing a child molestation charge.

