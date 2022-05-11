Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Christian County woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Sturgis in connection to a 2006 cold case.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office say they were contacted by US Marshals about a murder suspect in the area.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office formed a small task with three deputies and a Sturgis K-9.

They say 46-year-old Lashanda Person was arrested at her house on Highway 109 on murder and robbery charges.

Officials tell us Person was originally from Christian County but has been living in Sturgis.

Deputies say Person had an indictment warrant for her arrest that came down last month.

They say her arrest was in connection to a murder that happened in 2006.

We’re told she was arrested while leaving for work.

