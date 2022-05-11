Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 5/11
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - The man involved in a nationwide search that ended right here in Evansville is back in Alabama. Details about Casey White and Vicky White’s plans emerge from a press conference.

We’re also learning about the fugitives’ nearly week-long stay right here in Evansville. The sheriff says they were hiding out in a room at “Motel 41.”

We could learn more information today on the East Indiana Street shooting. One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot.

Developing in Washington, the House voted to deliver $40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

