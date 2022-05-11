Still warm, but less humid to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and humid again Wednesday with temperatures heading toward the record high of 88 set in 2018. A weak cold front will swing in from the east Wednesday night and early Thursday. Northeast winds will help knock the humidity down, so Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warm, but noticeably more comfortable. By the weekend, a series of weather disturbances will help kick up some scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Weekend highs will ease into the lower 80s, and overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Temps will drift back down to their normal levels for the first half of next week. Highs will return to the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday and lows will sink into the upper 50s.

