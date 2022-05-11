Birthday Club
Record High Temps

Isolated Storms
14 First Alert 5/11
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny and humid as high temps surge back into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. There is a small chance of isolated showers during the morning and afternoon. The record high is 88-degrees set in 2018. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, sunny skies, and unseasonably warm as high temps reach the upper 80s. The summer-like pattern will remain in the forecast through Friday before temps drop a bit over the weekend. Thursday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and warm as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
$16M in funding going to Western Ky. areas hit by tornadoes.
14 First Alert 5/11
5/10 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
