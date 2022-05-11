Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Madisonville man arrested after tossing kitten in the air

Tyler Craig.
Tyler Craig.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say he tossed a cat in the air during a disturbance call.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Center Street Tuesday night regarding a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers say 22-year-old Tyler Craig was yelling at a woman.

Police say Craig was drunk and holding a kitten.

They say the woman pleaded with him to give her the kitten back.

That’s when officers say Craig tossed the cat about eight to 10 feet in the air in the woman’s direction.

However, they say the kitten hit the ground.

Craig was arrested on disorderly conduct, public intoxication and animal cruelty charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Lashanda Person.
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
$16M in funding going to Western Ky. areas hit by tornadoes.
$16M in funding going to Western Ky. areas hit by tornadoes
Downtown Chowdown set for Wed. in Jasper
Downtown Chowdown set for Wed. in Jasper
ISP: Construction worker hurt after accident in Wayne Co.