Police: Madisonville man arrested after tossing kitten in the air

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after officers say he tossed a cat in the air during a disturbance call.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West Center Street Tuesday night regarding a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers say 22-year-old Tyler Craig was yelling at a woman.

Police say Craig was drunk and holding a kitten.

They say the woman pleaded with him to give her the kitten back.

That’s when officers say Craig tossed the cat about eight to 10 feet in the air in the woman’s direction.

However, they say the kitten hit the ground.

Craig was arrested on disorderly conduct, public intoxication and animal cruelty charges.

