Police: Juvenile facing more charges in connection to January shooting

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is back in custody in connection to a January shooting in Owensboro.

In January, officers were called to the area of East 26th Street and Strawbridge Place after a vehicle was shot several times.

Police say the juvenile was originally charged for possession of a handgun by a minor and was released.

However, detectives continued to investigate and say they found that the juvenile was directly involved in the January shooting.

A pickup order was then obtained, but officers say the juvenile left the Owensboro area once learning about the order.

Once investigators found the juvenile was back in the area, officers say they were able to find him and take him into custody.

The juvenile is being held at the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

He is now charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of criminal mischief and tampering with evidence in this case.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

