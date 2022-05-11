Owensboro man charged on drug trafficking, gun charges
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green is charging a man with the intent to distribute fentanyl and with illegal possession of firearms.
According to court records, 36-year-old Skylar Chase Riney, who is a multi-time convicted felon, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Riney will be scheduled for his initial court appearance before a federal judge.
If convicted, he faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison.
