Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Owensboro gas station closed after truck runs into building

Truck runs into Owensboro gas station
Truck runs into Owensboro gas station(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Bernado Malone
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Employees of an Owensboro gas station are cleaning up after a truck ran into the building.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chuckles on KY 144.

The manager tells us an older man got his pedals mixed up and crashed through the front glass.

The truck landed all the way inside the building.

Nobody was hurt.

The manager says they will be closed for about two days to clean up and make repairs.

Truck runs into Owensboro gas station
Truck runs into Owensboro gas station(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
Vicky White's 911 call
Vicky White's 911 call
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Mid-States Corridor Committee chooses ‘Alternative P’ route
Mid-States Corridor comment period extended