Owensboro gas station closed after truck runs into building

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Employees of an Owensboro gas station are cleaning up after a truck ran into the building.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chuckles on KY 144.

The manager tells us an older man got his pedals mixed up and crashed through the front glass.

The truck landed all the way inside the building.

Nobody was hurt.

The manager says they will be closed for about two days to clean up and make repairs.

Truck runs into Owensboro gas station (WFIE)

