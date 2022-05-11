Mid-States Corridor comment period extended

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Mid-State Corridor Project Team announced they are extending the comment period for the Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

The comment period was originally planned to run through May 31.

Now, it will be extended through June 14.

Comments on the DEIS and Alternative P can be made through a comment form at the Project Office on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus, by mail, by email (info@midstatescorridor.com) or through the project website.

The DEIS is posted on the project website at www.MidStatesCorridor.com/DEIS.

