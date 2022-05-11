Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s...
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race.(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race.

Cameron is hoping to ride his resistance to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office.

Cameron made history in 2019 as the first African American in Kentucky to serve as attorney general.

Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid for governor. Cameron last year led the legal fight against pandemic-related restrictions that Beshear imposed.

Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Body found in Ohio River last week identified
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Creative Commons via Pixabay.
Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years
This image is an illustration of an ambulance
Man steals Chicago ambulance, leads police on 80-mile chase
Jury convicts 1 Illinois prison guard in inmate deaths, hung on 2nd
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the...
Middleton’s status uncertain after leaving with knee injury