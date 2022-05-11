Birthday Club
ISP: Construction worker hurt after accident in Wayne Co.

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A construction worker was hurt after an accident in Wayne County Tuesday.

Illinois State Police say a vehicle hauling a trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 near bridge construction when a vehicle crossed over the right fog lane.

That’s when authorities say the trailer tires and fenders struck a guardrail, causing it to become airborne.

The guardrail landed on the other side of a construction concrete barrier and struck a construction worker.

We’re told the worker was taken to the hospital in a company vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

