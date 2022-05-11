Evansville utility leaders offering one-on-one assistance to customers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is giving residents a chance to speak one-on-one with utility company leaders.

The event is called “Access to Service.”

Representatives from CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will be there.

Event participants can discuss their individual utility bills, and find ways to ensure that their utilities are not cut off.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says they came up with the idea in response to public comments they have received.

“This is a chance to come in and sit down one-on-one and talk to customer service representatives about their specific bill, about how to get on a payment plan, about how to avoid disconnection,” Mayor Winnecke said.

The event will take place at the C.K. Newsome Center on May 18 and 25 from 4-8 p.m.

