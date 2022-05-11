EPD detective speaks about locating Casey White and Vicky White at motel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After more than 10 days on the run from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama, Casey White and Vicky White were found at a motel on U.S. Highway 41.

Casey and Vickey were spotted there thanks to Detective Darren Richardson, who told his story to 14 News on Tuesday.

Security footage showed that the pair had abandoned their truck at a car wash on May 3.

Authorities say Casey and Vicky changed vehicles, which is how Detective Richardson knew to keep an eye out for a gray Cadillac.

He did just that until it was time for him to go home.

“Once I got to the area of the hotel, the hotel 41, I happened to look over and I saw a grey Cadillac,” Richardson explained. “So I called the supervisor that I had spoken with earlier who I had gotten the vehicle information from.”

When police arrived, they confirmed it was Casey and Vicky.

The pair took off with police in pursuit and made it about a mile down the road, to Pete Mogavero’s Anchor Industries.

“They came right through [the yard],” Mogavero says. “All I can describe it is like a fox being chased by a dozen hounds.”

Police followed around the building and into a side lot.

Police said U.S. Marshals intentionally collided with the Cadillac to end the pursuit.

“In a scene from Dukes of Hazzard, I think he wanted to jump over this ditch, which is 12 feet wide and eight feet deep,” Mogavero said. “[They] didn’t make it in the Cadillac.”

While in the ditch, police said Vicky White shot herself in the head.

Casey White was arrested on the spot. As he was taken to a squad car, he was heard on a body camera asking about Vicky.

“Please check on my wife,” White was recorded saying.

Vicky White died later Monday night.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Vicky White’s autopsy confirmed she died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Lockyear also says her death has been ruled a suicide.

Police have said there is no reason to believe the two were married.

Casey White was taken from the Vanderburgh County Jail to return to face justice in Alabama.

A tip off in Tennessee, some video at a car wash in Evansville- all those threads came together as one detective looked out his window.

“It’s just kind of one of those things with the career, it goes hand in hand,” Richardson said. “You’re always looking for things, and I was lucky enough where I just happened to be going home and just happened to spot it.”

Now that he’s back in Alabama, Casey will face his initial charge of capital murder. Law enforcement have said he’ll have a hearing to be advised on his new charge of escaping in the first degree.

