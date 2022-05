JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Chowdown kicks off in jasper Wednesday.

That’s happening at the Dave Buehler Plaza at the Jasper River Walk at 4 p.m.

There will be several vendors as well as live music.

Officials say parking will be available at the cultural center.

The next Downtown Chowdown is set for September.

