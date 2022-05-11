Daviess Co. deputies participating in torch run for Special Olympics
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday morning marks the 28th year that Daviess County deputies have participated in a law enforcement torch run.
They’ll be doing 14 miles starting around 5:30 on Highway 60.
They are then heading to the Daviess County Courthouse.
It’s all to raise awareness for Special Olympics.
Be on the lookout if you see a group running on your morning drive.
